7 Secrets from Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's "Pretty Girls" Video

Stylist Alejandra Hernandez spilled secrets from Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's music video for the single "Pretty Girls." Notable nugget: 1989's Earth Girls Are Easy was Hernandez's biggest inspiration for the video shoot. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. American Idol crowned its penultimate winner! Get an exclusive look at Nick Fradiani's first music video for "Beautiful Life," which will serve as the official anthem for the FIFA Women's World Cup. [PEOPLE]

2. Prince has released the complete 41-minute recording of his Minnesota "Dance Rally 4 Peace" show. [Time]

3. He's back! Jason Alexander has signed on to star in a new comedy pilot for Adult Swim. [Deadline]

4. Celebrity siblings—they're just like us! Exhibit A: Gigi and Bella Hadid's totally relatable relationship. [POPSUGAR]

5. The ultimate #TBT: See 24 never-before-seen photos from Nirvana's iconic Nevermind album shoot. [E! Online]