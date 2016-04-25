This is the Secret to Khloé Kardashian's Frizz-Free Waves

If you’ve been keeping up with Khloé Kardashian, you’ll know by now that she loves to switch up her hair styles. Although she’s sported long, barreled curls, French braids, to her current wavy lob, each of her ‘dos have one thing in common: they’re always frizz-free.

How does she keep her hair soft and smooth when she doesn’t have one of her go-to hairstylists like Jen Atkin or Tracey Cunningham on hand? Kardashian simply runs one of Nunzio Saviano’s Anti-Frizz Sheets ($18 for a box of 15 sheets; nunziosavino.com) through her mane. “These coconut oil-infused sheets tame frizz and keep my curls looking tight and right,” she recently shared on her website khloewithak.com in a post about her favorite beauty products.

Courtesy

When using the sheets on curly or straight hair, focus on the hairline and directly on flyaways to instantly combat frizz while boosting moisturize and shine thanks to the addition of coconut oil. As if this doesn’t make fighting frizz easy enough, each sheet is individually packaged so you never use too much product on your strands and they can easily be thrown into any purse. With the weather warming up and the humidity inevitably rising with the temperatures, you can bet we'll be keeping these sheets within arm's reach to save our strands from sweaty commutes.