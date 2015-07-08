Kendall Jenner Puts a High-Fashion Twist on T-Shirt and Jeans

Transitioning from walking in numerous couture shows to boarding a 12-hour flight didn’t stop Kendall Jenner from whipping out another envy-worthy outfit when she arrived at Los Angeles’s LAX airport Tuesday night.

The newly minted face of Calvin Klein Underwear took a cue from the early aughts and wore light-washed ripped jeans with a plain white shirt. She then threw on a cream-colored cardigan and paired it with peep-toe tan booties and a matching suede handbag adorned with a horn-shaped and a furry keychain. And once again, she channeled a modern version of Kate Hudson’s Penny Lane character from Almost Famous and shielded her eyes from the photographers with classic aviators.

This ensemble is a shining example of her reoccurring jet-set style. The chic model often opts for a plain T-shirt and jeans and then elevates the basics with accessories. This time around, we're particularly inspired by how Jenner’s used tan shades to accent her look. It's clear that Jenner has developed a noteworthy personal style. Well done, Kendall.

