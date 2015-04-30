The Secret to Jessica Alba's Slim Physique? A Daily Smoothie

Jessica Alba looks good no matter what she's doing, whether it's strutting down the beach in a bikini or burning off calories on a hike. So, how does she maintain that enviable physique?

The actress dispelled the secret to keeping her lust-worthy figure yesterday in Hollywood, where she celebrated the one-year anniversary of The Honest Company's arrival at Target, a business she found with Christopher Gavigan. “I make smoothies on the run,” Alba told InStyle. “Favorite smoothie right now--I’ve been drinking a lot of matcha green tea with vegan and vanilla protein and banana and almond milk and ice. So, it’s a nice like caffeine jolt and some protein.”

Whatever this beauty is doing to stay healthy, it's certainly working well for her!

--With reporting by Brianna Deutsch