January Jones's High-Low Secret to Luminous Skin

January Jones has skin that belies her 37 years—and no, it's not due to creative lighting or other common Tinseltown trickerly. We know because we met her recently at a press junket for the film Good Kill, and we couldn't help but notice how glowing and wrinkle-free her skin was. So of course we just had to ask: What's your secret?

"The face wash I’ve used for years is Avène (starting at $16; aveneusa.com), and then I use a Sisley toner (starting at $103; sisley-paris.com)," she told us. "That’s it for washing my face. But I also use tons of creams and stuff."

RELATED: January Jones on How She's Shedding Betty Draper

Still, she may have one person in particular to thank for her flawless skin: her mother (and not necessarily because of genetics). "She gave me a lot of beauty advice that was really horrendous—it was the ‘80s—but washing my face was a big one," she says. "When I started wearing makeup in high school, I would just go to bed and she said how terrible that was."

The actress, who also currently stars in the Fox comedy Last Man on Earth, continued to cop to even more former skincare quirks. "I used to have this really bad habit—I’m a major picker, and I would pull out my eyelashes and eyebrows in school when I was concentrating," she admits. "It makes me sound so obsessive! But my mom said my eyelashes would never grow back if I did that, so I stopped."

PHOTOS: How Stars Wash Their Faces