This is the Secret Behind Lauren Conrad's Perfectly Lived-In Waves 

Lauren Conrad is known for her loose, beachy waves that many of us have tried to recreate at home, but the results never have the quite the perfect bend like Conrad’s strands. That’s because the real secret to getting waves like Conrad’s isn’t just a curling iron, but a curling iron and a flat iron.

Conrad’s hairstylist and co-founder of the Beauty Department blog, Kristen Ess shared her trick for styling Conrad’s lived-in waves in a recent post on the blog. What sets Ess’ method apart from other beachy waves tutorials is that in her technique both heat tools play a major part in achieving the look. She also shared her exact go-to products she uses when styling Conrad’s hair: Hot Tools 1-Inch Spring Iron ($50; ulta.com), and ghd Classic 1-Inch Styler ($149; nordstrom.com)

Ess starts by going through the hair with a curling iron, which isn’t out of the ordinary, but her next step is where things get unique. After she’s finished curling, Ess taps over each curl with a flat iron to stretch and loosen them up a bit. “If you quickly tap the curl up and down the head it will soften the wave and flatten it out, just the right amount! Don’t go overboard with tapping, it’s subtle!” writes Ess of how to follow her method.

She also posted a handy video of her “tapping” in action on Instagram to demonstrate to show exactly how to replicate her technique.

⚠️💛 this morning on @thebeautydept I'm revealing my major key 🔑 to those perfectly relaxed waves I posted a couple days ago. A video posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Apr 19, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

The best part is that Ess' "tapping" method works on all hair types, so no matter if your hair is thick, fine, or coarse, you can have waves-for-days too.