This Season's Hottest Swim Trend: The Cutaway Bikini

This summer, let your itty-bitty bikini stay in its teeny-weeny space in your drawer. Thanks to the athleisure trend, the freshest shape right now is the more substantial cutaway. Not only does the silhouette flaunt sun-kissed shoulders with its carved-out sections, but it also supports and flatters busts of all sizes. The high neck serves as an easy cover-up for your décolletage and built-in pop-out protection too—key for an active woman.

Mikoh, We Are Handsome, Seafolly, and BCBGeneration are just a few of the brands doling out splash-worthy styles in this sporty luxe shape. "It's functional with some va-va-va-voom," says designer Katinka Somers of We Are Handsome, the Australian brand beloved by Beyoncé and Diane Kruger. Mikoh designers Oleema and Kalani Miller agree. "It's the ultimate top where fashion meets function," says Oleema of the brand's swimsuit, pictured above (top, $108, and bottom, $86; mikoh.com). "It translates from a bikini top and activewear sports bra into the ultimate fashion fashion piece that can be worn with high waisted shorts. Most women today love multi-functional pieces in their wardrobe. It'a a new summer staple."

Before you dive in, check out a few of our favorite takes on the trend, below.

Seafolly

Time Inc. Digital Stuidios

Top, $122, and bottom, $72; seafolly.com

Tavik

Time Inc. Digital Stuidios

Top, $74, and bottom, $62; tavik.com

BCBGeneration

Time Inc. Digital Stuidios

Top, $68, and bottom, $58; revolveclothing.com

We Are Handsome

Time Inc. Digital Stuidios

$229; similar styles at wearehandsome.com

