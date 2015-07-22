Are You On Trend for the Summer? Find Out with This Checklist

We're smack-dab in the middle of summer and if there are some warm-weather trends you have yet to try out, now's the time to give 'em a go. Below, we focused on six trending styles that are specific to the spring/summer 2015 season—think of this as your checklist, if you will.

Gladiator Sandals

Lace-up silos were the must-have style for the spring/summer 2015 season. After the Grecian-inspired shoe made a mark on the Chloé runway, more affordable variations popped up everywhere.

Shop it (from left): Stuart Weitzman, $398; bergdorfgoodman.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $415; shoescribe.com. Topshop, $65; topshop.com.

Next-Level Denim

Denim made waves on the spring/summer runways, but the trend was a more elevated take on the casual and classic fabric. Flared jeans, denim dresses, and pencil skirts are the key pieces for this look.

Shop it (from left): Frame Denim, $240; net-a-porter.com. Topshop, $60; topshop.com. Boden USA, $68; bodenusa.com.

Tassle Jewelry

Tassle-adorned accessories tend to be season-specific (unlike silvers and golds, which are always in style). These playful pieces are perfect for island-hopping.

Shop it (from left): Oscar de la Renta, $390; modaoperandi.com. BaubleBar, $48; baublebar.com. Aurélie Bidermann, $330; barneys.com.

Flirty Little White Dresses

White dresses are a summer staple, but this season's offerings are dainty with lace trimmings, eyelet details, and airy fabrics.

Shop it (from left): Michael Michael Kors, $175; net-a-porter.com. SEA, $435; net-a-porter.com. French Connection, $160; frenchconnection.com.

Must-Shop Suits

Every season an It swimsuit surfaces and this summer there are three. Shop 'em now—they'll be just as cool next summer, too.

Shop it (from left): Kiini, $327; matchesfashion.com. Onia, $195; onia.com. Triangl, $89; triangl.com.

'70s Styles

Ah, the '70s movement. This trend took center stage on the spring/summer 2015 runways. Incorporate an inspired style into your wardrobe now—this look is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Plus, most of these pieces will work just as well in the fall too.

Shop it (from left): Intermix, $350; intermixonline.com. Tory Burch, $395; toryburch.com. T-Shirt & Jeans, $45; jcpenney.com.

