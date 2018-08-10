Did You Hear About the Actress Wanted In Connection to an NYC Burglary?

You may have seen the name Sean Young swirling around the web this morning in connection to a burglary in Queens, but if you were born after 1990, her name probably didn’t ring any bells.

Scroll down below for a debriefing on who Young is, what she did, and why it’s major news.

How do you know her?

Sean Young caught her stride in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, establishing herself as a prominent member of young Hollywood with her starring role in 1982 sci-fi blockbuster Blade Runner. (A sequel, Blade Runner 2049, was released last year starring Ryan Gosling.)

From there she went on to earn parts in Dune (1984), No Way Out (1987), Wall Street (1987), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), and dozen of other films. Most recently, Young held a recurring role on TNT period miniseries The Alienist (2018), which also stars Dakota Fanning.

Who is she outside of Hollywood?

Young wed fellow actor Robert Lujan in 1990, with whom she shares two children (Rio Kelly, 23, and Quinn Lee, 20). The pair split in 2002, but later remarried in 2011.

The actress entered rehab for alcohol abuse in 2008 and again in 2011, and the latter stay was chronicled on reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

What did she do?

Young is “wanted for questioning” in connection to an N.Y.C. robbery wherein $12,000 worth of laptops and software were taken. Sources tell People that the burglary occurred at the production offices of Charlie Boy, a film she was slated to direct before she was fired about two months ago and replaced by Timothy Hines.

Young repeatedly claimed she would return to the office to gather her things, but never did. She wasn’t spotted on the premise until Thursday, when she and an unidentified man were caught on camera during the burglary.

Is this her first offense?

Sean’s erratic behavior has been known to impact her career. In the past, she and Wall Street director Oliver Stone were so at odds that he ended up trimming her role and having her dropped at a bus station after shooting her last scene; her fiery relationship with The Boost co-star James Woods prompted him to file a harassment suit against her; and, after being fired from Dick Tracy (1990), supposedly on the basis of her performance, Young asserted that her dismissal was actually due to her refusal of the advances of Warren Beatty, the film’s director and star.

According to Page Six, Young was forced to leave the 2008 Directors Guild of America awards after heckling Julian Schnabel, and was put under a citizen’s arrest in 2012 after slapping a security guard at an Oscars after-party.

Has this sort of thing happened before?

Though Young’s case seems to be rooted in workplace revenge rather than kleptomania, several major actors have been accused of theft throughout the years. Perhaps most notable is Winona Ryder, who was arrested in 2001 after swiping more than $5,500 worth of merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. Similarly, Lindsay Lohan served jail time in 2011 after leaving a Venice, California boutique wearing a $2,500 necklace she hadn’t paid for.