Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Can’t Agree How to Parent Their Kids

Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn is hitting the press circuit to promote his novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. Penn, 57, who’s known as much for his high-profile love life as his acting endeavors, took one such interview as an opportunity to discuss his relationship with ex-wife Robin Wright.

Wright, the mother of Penn’s two children (Dylan, 26, and Hopper, 24), was married to the Mystic River star from 1996 to 2010. Reflecting on the current state of their relationship, Penn told WTF podcast host Marc Maron, “We don’t have a lot of conversation. We don’t not get along.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Penn went on to detail one of the vital differences between the two and their parenting styles: “We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point, and it seems to be better that way. As it turned out, she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

During Penn’s conversation with Maron, the new author also addressed the #MeToo movement, answering a bold question from the comedian host: “When this started happening, were you scared?”

In addition to his tenure as a film star, Penn has long been followed by allegations of domestic violence, particularly those against his first wife, Madonna.

Though both parties have routinely denied the allegations, public skepticism remains.

“No,” Penn answered Maron. “It never occurred to me upon rejection, to claim anger over it, or to mistreat the person as a result of it,” he said, calling victims who report abuse “heroes.”

On Monday evening, Penn also made an appearance on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, admitting that the Ambien he’d taken earlier may still be in effect. Odder still, the actor then began chain smoking on set.