Following Ex Robin Wright’s Wedding, Sean Penn and His 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Had a Beach Day

What to do when your ex gets married in France? Remember that life's a beach!

Sean Penn, 58, slathered on the sunblock on Sunday when he and his girlfriend of two years, Leila George, (Law & Order: Criminal Intent actor Vincent D’Onofrio’s daughter), 26, spent the day on the shores of Oahu, Hawaii. Their vacay comes two days after his ex-wife reportedly got married to Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Clement Giraudet in a private and presumably very posh French ceremony.

We can't say for sure if Penn was invited, given that details of the nuptials were safely guarded, but considering the time difference between Hawaii and France, we feel pretty confident assuming he was a no-show.

Back in Hawaii, Penn stood up shirtless while George, an actress whose credits include an appearance in the 2018 James Franco-directed film The Long Home, apparently read a copy of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine.

These two have had a thing for Hawaii since we first learned about their romance in 2016, when photos of them kissing on the island surfaced. It’s easy to fall in love in paradise, we suppose?

Penn and Wright were married from 1996 to 2010, and have two children (around George’s age), Dylan Frances, 27, and Hopper Jack, 25. Dylan shared a clip from the chill-looking wedding reception held in La Roche-sur-le-Buis (a region of Provence in southern France) … and that’s just about as much as we know about the event.

Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃 A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

Maybe the next bride-to-be is George?