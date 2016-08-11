John Stamos and Taylor Lautner Are Sexy Doctors in the New Scream Queens Promo

The newest promo for Scream Queens Season 2 is making us say, “Oh. My. Gauze.” With just over a month until we see the cast from Season 1 graduate from the sorority house to a hospital, Fox is teasing us with some serious eye candy.

In the new promo for the popular comedy-horror show, hunky doctors John Stamos and Taylor Lautner, clad in white lab coats, kick things off by pushing patients in a wheelchair and on a gurney through the hospital. Stamos plays Dr. Brock Holt, the hospital’s head surgeon, while Lautner stars as Dr. Cassidy Cascade, who quickly becomes a suspect when things start going wrong at the hospital.

As K.Flay's "Blood in the Cut" plays in the background, the focus shifts to Jamie Lee Curtis—aka Dean Cathy Munsch, who now runs the hospital. She holds a pair of bloodied scrubs and says, “All right, ladies: Time to scrub up,” before the camera moves over pink-clad nurses-in-training Chanel Oberlin and her minions, played by Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, and Billie Lourd, who proclaim, “Oh. My. Gauze.”

The brand-new season of Scream Queens premieres Sept. 20 on Fox. Watch the full Scream Queens teaser by clicking on the video at the top.