The First Teaser for Scream Queens Season 2 Is Finally Here

They're back, bitches! Fox just released the first promo for the second season of Scream Queens, and now we are counting down the days until it premieres this fall.

In the new teaser, Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin and Billie Lourd—aka the beautiful and popular Chanels—strut through a hospital hallway wearing very pink ensembles while looking fiercer than ever. The tagline reads: "Putting the mad diva in M.D."

Season two reportedly picks up several years after the events of Scream Queens season one, and follows the trio as they enroll in medical school and get some practical experience at a hospital that just happens to be run by Jamie Lee Curtis's character, Cathy Munsch. And more of your favorite cast members are set to return to the series: Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, Glen Powell, and Niecy Nash will be back in action alongside newcomers John Stamos, Taylor Lautner, Cecily Strong, and Colton Haynes.

Check out the teaser above, and watch Scream Queens when it premieres Sept. 20 on Fox.