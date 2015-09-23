Scream Queens Recap: All the Details from the Premiere

Fox's killer comedy-horror series, Scream Queens, finally premiered Tuesday night with an epic, blood-filled two-hour episode. The show kicks off with a flashback at Wallace University's Kappa Kappa Tau house, where a sorority sister gives birth in a bathtub and then dies—during a party. Fast forward 20 years to the same house ruled now by Queen Bee, Chanel Oberlin (played by Emma Roberts), and her minions, Chanel No. 2 (Ariana Grande), Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd), and Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin).

The Chanels are as Mean Girls as they come, especially Oberlin who butts heads with Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) about the sorority's evil ways. As punishment, the dean decrees that they must accept all pledges, which makes for a very interesting rush with pledges like neck-braced Hester (Lea Michele), headstrong Grace (Skyler Samuels), and uber cool Zayday (Keke Palmer). Other pledges include a deaf Taylor Swift look-alike, a nerdy candle vlogger, and a masculine feminist. In hopes of scaring them off, Chanel dunks her housekeeper's head in a vat of frying oil, not realizing that the fryer is on. With the housekeeper dead, she forces the pledges to help her clean up the evidence.

A cute barista named Pete (Diego Boneta), who also edits the school newspaper, tries to warn Grace about Chanel's evil ways and the two pair up to write an exposé on the sorority's dark past, including the death that happened twenty years prior.

From there, all hell breaks loose as a serial killer clad in a red devil costume starts targeting members and friends of Kappa. His first victim? Spoiler alert: Ariana Grande's Chanel No. 2! From there, he lawn-mows the head off of the Taylor Swift clone during a hazing ritual, stabs the sorority's security guard to death, and slices the neck of Nick Jonas's character, Boone, who is the right-hand man to Chanel's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Chad (Glen Powell). But wait, is Boone still alive? At the end of the premiere episode, he wakes up in a morgue with the help of the devil-costumed murderer himself. What happens next? We'll have to wait until next week's episode!

For more Scream Queens, tune in to Fox on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

