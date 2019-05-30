Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughters Just Hilariously Trolled the Paparazzi 

Being the children of two famous parents sounds like it comes with a lot of perks, but constantly being followed around by photographers probably isn't one of them.

Scout and Tallulah Willis are no strangers to unwanted paparazzi attention, thanks to being the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. On Wednesday, Scout, 27, shared a screenshot on Instagram of a Daily Mail article about herself and her sister with the headline "Scout Willis smiles mischievously as she and sister Tallulah Willis go on a snack run in Hollywood."

"You know, if you’re ever in need of some humility just come back in your next life through the vagina of a celebrity and you too can have an existence filled with surprise paparazzi encounters and photos of yourself looking like you’re enjoying the smell of your own fart on the internet!!" she wrote.

Her sister Tallulah, 25, weighed in, writing, "Thank god we made the decision pre-utero to be in the public eye, it's so fun and something we definitely had a choice in. Wonder if they know we were buying juul pods."

Rumer, 30, added, "You are a legend!! I bow down."

Demi Moore also commented on the post, writing, "I absolutely adore you all and I am so incredibly proud of you. You are all stunningly beautiful and I am in awe. Your strength generosity and loving are shining through with dignity! I love you!"

Once the comment was picked up by the CommentsByCelebs Instagram account, Scout explained why she decided to call out the article.

"Not trying to speak without perspective y’all... just Trying to turn something that makes me super insecure into a joke and find some humor!" she commented.

Moore, the ever-supportive mom, commented on that post, "You are a guiding light of loving!"

Image zoom commentsbycelebs/Instagram

RELATED: All Five of Bruce Willis's Daughters Posed for a Rare Photo Together

Point taken: Don't mess with the Willis sisters.