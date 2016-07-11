Scott Eastwood's New Davidoff Campaign Proves He's as Thoughtful as He Is Gorgeous

Is it too early to start campaigning for Scott Eastwood to star in a live-action Captain Planet film? Because his latest Davidoff campaign (and the promise of seeing him shirtless) is making a pretty strong case. The star is using his role as celebrity spokesperson for good, and the brand has teamed up with the National Geographic Society's Pristine Seas Project to launch their Love the Ocean campaign. The initiative aims to preserve 10% of the world's ocean by 2020, and the cause hits close to home for Eastwood, who grew up in California near the sea. "We can't ignore the importance of protecting the world's oceans. As individuals, I think that we have more power to change the world than we think," he says in the above video. "Ocean conservation is important to me because I live by it, and so I see it on a daily basis."

Starting right now, each bottle of Davidoff Cool Water sold will help to protect 10,000 square feet of ocean—meaning you can have your man smelling like the star while also doing some good for the planet. Over the weekend, Eastwood and the brand hosted a cleanup event in San Diego, but if you missed it, you can register online on the campaign's website to get alerts for future events in your area. "I hope people can see this, and it inspires even one person," Eastwood adds. "I know I saw this and it inspired me." Insanely dreamy, and down for the cause—could he possibly be more perfect? Hit play on the video above, and head over to love-the-ocean.com to get more info on how you can help.