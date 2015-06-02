See a Shirtless Scott Eastwood in the New Davidoff Cool Water Campaign Video

Back in February, we learned that heartthrob Scott Eastwood was the new face of Davidoff Cool Water, and now after months of anticipation we're finally getting a look at the campaign video. And believe us when we say, it is everything we could've dreamed of.

In the video, the actor-slash-model looks smolderingly into the camera with his icy blue eyes before jumping into the ocean (sans shirt). He then emerges looking drenched and very sexy.

The partnership between Eastwood and Davidoff Cool Water is a fitting one—he grew up in Hawaii and frequently shares photos of himself hitting the waves on his Instagram. "The ocean has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember," Eastwood previously said. "I'm proud to be the face of the fragrance that is synonymous with its lifestyle." Watch the full campaign video below.

