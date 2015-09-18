Scott Eastwood is Adorably Handsome as He Poses With His New Puppy

Scott Eastwood has officially won over our hearts. The actor, who is the face of Davidoff Cool Water cologne and most recently starred as Taylor Swift's hunky love interest in her "Wildest Dreams" music video, has adopted a puppy, and lucky for us we got to meet the little pooch on his Instagram feed.

"Well.....we caved. Freddy is the newest member of the family. Damn puppies make me happy.....I mean really happy. #littlebuddy #puppiesmakemehappy #whitelab #clumsy #poopingeverywhere #cutenessoverload #wolfbait #unclescotty," Eastwood captioned a snap of him and his white lab, Freddy. And while the actor's piercing baby blue eyes that almost perfectly match his blue plaid shirt certainly caught our eye, it's little Freddy resting in his new dad's arms that steals the show. Here's to hoping we see more of this adorable pair very soon.

