Scott Eastwood Does the Perfect Impression of His Famous Dad's Intimidating Stare

It's hard to imagine anyone being mad at Scott Eastwood what with that charming personality and gorgeous face. But the father of the actor, Clint Eastwood, often had to come down hard on his son, especially when he was a sneaky teenager.

"What's it like to piss this man off? Because he just has a look that would sterilize a frog at 50 paces." Stephen Colbert asked Scott on The Late Show Wednesday. "What was it like to get in trouble with this fellow?"

Eastwood joked: "It's kind of like when you see him in Gran Torino say 'Get off my lawn,' but with his hands around your throat."

The host then requested the Suicide Squad star to mimic his father's famous steely stare and the younger Eastwood nailed it. He even had the so-hard-to-execute tiny head tilt Eastwood Sr. does, which Colbert described as "the little head move [that] says, 'Did you notice I was looking at you?'"

But just when would Scott experience the glare first-hand? He explained that he was "very sneaky" during his teenage years.

Watch Eastwood talk more about his famous dad in the clip above.