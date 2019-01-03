Scott Disick Receives Criticism for Posting "Racist" Photo of Daughter Penelope

When you’re a celebrity (even one like Scott Disick), everything means something — you can’t wear an outfit or get a haircut without making a statement, and to post a photo on Instagram without proper vetting is about as risky as ordering shellfish from a fast food restaurant.

Disick toed the line on Thursday when he posted a photo of him with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter, Penelope. In said photo, he and Penelope appear to be dining at an Asian dining establishment (he’s holding a pair of chopsticks). While Scott looks directly into the camera, his daughter pulls her eyelids upwards for the shot. “Best first date of 2019!” Disick captioned the image.

As soon as the photo was posted, the television personality’s comments section was flooded with accusations of racism.

Confused? Some considered Penelope’s face to be mocking those of Asian descent. This is more typically conveyed when people drag the edges of their eyelids outward into a slant or squint their eyes— which is the very action that resulted in Gigi Hadid’s withdrawal from the Shanghai-based Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017.

And while it’s not a stretch to say that perhaps Disick should have thought better of posting the photo, not everyone believed that the criticism was warranted, pointing to the idea that maybe Penelope was trying to hold her eyes open because of the flash, or that she was just making a silly face.

There’s nothing wrong with this picture. Stop trying to turn this into a racial issue. It’s a kid being a kid 🙄 — Jenni E (@jenn_ishot) January 3, 2019