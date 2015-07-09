Scott Disick Shares Touching Birthday Message for Daughter Penelope

It looks like Scott Disick really loves his little girl. The dad shared an emotional message on his Instagram account yesterday to celebrate daughter Penelope's third birthday, and it definitely brought a tear to our eye.
Disick posted a collage of adorable photos of his daughter, which he captioned: "1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp." The touching 'gram comes days after the news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were splitting after nine years together.
Meanwhile, Penelope celebrated her birthday with mom at Disneyland, where they were joined by Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and her two brothers Mason, 5, and Reign, 6 months. See the photo Kourtney shared from their trip below.
