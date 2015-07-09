Scott Disick Shares Touching Birthday Message for Daughter Penelope

Tom Briglia/Getty Images
Kelsey Glein
Jul 09, 2015 @ 10:30 am

It looks like Scott Disick really loves his little girl. The dad shared an emotional message on his Instagram account yesterday to celebrate daughter Penelope's third birthday, and it definitely brought a tear to our eye.

Disick posted a collage of adorable photos of his daughter, which he captioned: "1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp." The touching 'gram comes days after the news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were splitting after nine years together.

1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Meanwhile, Penelope celebrated her birthday with mom at Disneyland, where they were joined by Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and her two brothers Mason, 5, and Reign, 6 months. See the photo Kourtney shared from their trip below.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Too-Cute Photo With Daughter Penelope at Disneyland

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!