Scott Disick Shares Touching Birthday Message for Daughter Penelope

It looks like Scott Disick really loves his little girl. The dad shared an emotional message on his Instagram account yesterday to celebrate daughter Penelope's third birthday, and it definitely brought a tear to our eye.

Disick posted a collage of adorable photos of his daughter, which he captioned: "1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp." The touching 'gram comes days after the news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were splitting after nine years together.

1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 8, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

Meanwhile, Penelope celebrated her birthday with mom at Disneyland, where they were joined by Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and her two brothers Mason, 5, and Reign, 6 months. See the photo Kourtney shared from their trip below.

Happy birthday to the sweetest little girl in the world. Watching your every little move everyday brings me immeasurable happiness. 💚🍦🍒#toomuchfunyesterdaytopost #disneyland A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:09am PDT

