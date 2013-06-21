Score Taylor Swift's Free People Dress, Rachel Zoe's Expecting! and More News

InStyle Staff
Jun 21, 2013 @ 12:30 pm

1. Score the Free People dress that Taylor Swift wears in her new perfume ad.  [MTV]

2. Congratulations to Rachel Zoe! She and husband Rodger Berman are expecting their second child. [PopSugar]

3. The latest trend in hair care? Cashmere blowouts. [HuffPo]

4. Avon is taking applying mascara to a whole new level with their innovative Mega Effects Mascara. [SheFinds]

5. Miss your favorite Girls? See an on-set photo from the filming of season. [People]

6. Looks like Will Smith is set to save the world again come 2015! Independence Day 2 is in the works. [THR]

