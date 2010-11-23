Score Major Designer Shoes With Decades Two.1

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Decades Two.1.

Every time we hold a shoe sale, it's practically pandemonium. Ladies start lining up at 4:00 am to get the best spots and by the time we arrive at 8:30, the queue has already wrapped all the way around the block. (No joke. They bring sleeping bags. It's like we're handing out Madonna tickets at the Forum.) But we felt sorry for all our chic clients who couldn't make the sales in person. So, we decided to hold an online shoe sale on Hautelook, starting tomorrow at 8:00 am PST. We've curated an amazing collection of over 150 pairs of shoes from all your favorite designers including Alaia, Balenciaga, Balmain, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin (right), Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Lanvin, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent and many many more. After all, if the shoes fit, wear 'em!