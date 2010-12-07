Score Kate Middleton-Designed Jewelry

Sure Kate Middleton has a great sense of style, but did you know that translates to design, as well? Alas, it's true. When she worked at British clothing store Jigsaw after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2005, she designed a silver bean and rose quartz necklace with jewelry designer Claudia Bradby. And while that was several years ago, Bradby recently reissued the necklace so you can score a Middleton design yourself. The bauble sells for $71 online. It’s the perfect holiday gift for you or your royal-wedding obsessed friend.

