Scooter Braun's Wife Yael Cohen Says Taylor Swift Collects and Drops "Friends Like Wilted Flowers"

In this round of Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun, the music manager's wife, Yael Cohen, enters the ring to set the record straight about the drama. And, in an attempt to clear her husband's name, she flung a few insults into Taylor's corner.

On Sunday, it was announced that Braun bought Swift's former record label, Big Machine, and, as a result, he also acquired the rights to her masters. Taylor addressed the deal on Tumblr, saying it was her "worst case scenario." She also labeled Braun as a "bully" and "manipulative" in her public letter to fans.

Later that evening, Justin Bieber — who was also called out in Taylor's post — told the pop star that she was "crossing a line" by attacking Braun's character, and, soon after, the entertainment executive's wife jumped into the mix. "I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband...here we go," she began her message on Instagram.

Cohen went on to accuse Taylor of lying, bullying, and collecting "friends like wilted flowers." In short, she didn't hold back. "Let's start with @taylorswift, whoa. Then let's get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed," she said.

Braun's wife also refuted claims that Taylor found out about the deal the morning of the news. "Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn't find out with the world," Cohen explained.

"And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in...Beyond that, it's easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying."

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Addressing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recording of Taylor's approval of the rapper's lyrics in the song "Famous," Cohen told Taylor she's upset because she got caught in a lie. "Don't blame him because Kim caught you in a lie, it's embarrassing I know – but adults own up to their mistakes," she wrote. "We learn and grow from them, we don't divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs."

Yael labeled Taylor's original Tumblr post as a "temper tantrum" and ended her letter with a word of advice to the songstress: "Tumblr can't fix this, a phone call can." Yikes!