How Scooter Braun Is Connected to Each of the Celebrities Speaking Up in the Feud
An illustrated guide.
In a matter of days, the music world erupted into drama as Taylor Swift accused entertainment executive Scooter Braun of being a bully after he acquired her music catalog from her old label Big Machine Records. Almost immediately, celebrities began taking sides in the feud, and soon enough, it felt like everyone in the music scene (and not in the music scene) was involved in the debacle.
Team Taylor has made themselves clear, but Braun isn't without his own supporters.
VIDEO: Here's Who’s on Taylor Swift’s Side in the Scooter Braun Drama — and Who Isn’t
Let's take a look at all the people and connections involved on his side of the drama.
Justin Bieber
Relationship: Client
Loyalty: Team Scooter. Bieber posted an Instagram message that only fueled the drama, telling Taylor that she was "crossing a line" by calling Braun out in her public note.
Hailey Bieber
Relationship: Wife of Scooter's client, Justin Bieber.
Loyalty: Team Scooter. Bieber posted a message of support on her husband's Instagram, writing, "gentleman."
Ed Sheeran
Relationship: Collaborator of Justin Bieber's on the song "I Don't Care."
Loyalty: Unknown, but most likely Team Taylor. (He and Swift are also friends.) After fans called him out for staying silent on the drama, he replied to an Instagram comment, writing, "I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do."
Cara Delevingne
Relationship: Model peer of Hailey Bieber.
Loyalty: Team Taylor. She replied to Bieber's Instagram post, telling him, "you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this."
Ashley Benson
Relationship: Girlfriend of Cara Delevingne and a friend of Braun's wife, Yael Cohen Braun.
Loyalty: Unknown.
Tori Kelly
Relationship: Client
Loyalty: Unknown
Demi Lovato
Relationship: Client
Loyalty: Team Scooter. Shortly after the drama broke, she posted a series of Instagram stories calling Braun a "good man."
Todrick Hall
Relationship: Former client
Loyalty: Team Taylor. He tweeted that although he used to be managed by Braun, he "left" the exec a long time ago, and called Braun an "evil man."
Ariana Grande
Relationship: Client
Loyalty: Unknown — she posted but deleted a message of support to Swift on her Instagram Story, but did not acknowledge Swift's allegations of Braun being a bully.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Relationship: Client
Loyalty: Unknown
Katy Perry
Relationship: Tour partner of Carly Rae Jepsen's
Loyalty: Team Taylor. She signed and commented on a petition to “Make Taylor Swift re-release her 6 albums." She and Taylor recently resolved their years-long feud.
Kanye West
Relationship: Former client
Loyalty: Unknown, however he was referenced in Taylor's initial blog post about Scooter.
Kim Kardashian
Relationship: Wife of Kanye West
Loyalty: Unknown, however she was also named with her husband in Taylor's initial blog post about Scooter. Both Kanye and Kim have a long history of drama with Swift.
Kendall Jenner
Relationship: Sister of Kim Kardashian.
Loyalty: Team Scooter — at least, by association. She "liked" Yael Cohen Braun's Instagram post calling out Swift and defending Braun.
Yael Cohen Braun
Relationship: Wife of Scooter Braun
Loyalty: Team Scooter, for obvious reasons. In her Instagram post, she defended her husband and implied that Swift was the bully, writing, "The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers."
Rachel Zoe
Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun
Loyalty: Team Scooter. After fans wrote #WeStandWithTaylor on one of her Instagram posts, Zoe responded, "then unfollow me please."
Olivia Munn
Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun
Loyalty: Unknown
Sara Foster
Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun
Loyalty: Unknown
Katharine McPhee
Relationship: Stepmom of Sara Foster. She wed Foster's dad, David, just last week.
Loyalty: Team Scooter. She commented with a message of support on one of his Instagram posts.
Karlie Kloss
Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun
Loyalty: Unknown, however Yael and Scooter attended her and Josh Kushner's second wedding celebration last month.
Joshua Kushner
Relationship: Husband of Karlie Kloss
Loyalty: Unknown
Martha Hunt
Relationship: Former model peer of Karlie Kloss
Loyalty: Team Taylor. She tweeted to defend her friend, writing, "Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears."
Selena Gomez
Relationship: Ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber's, possible friend of Yael Cohen Braun.
Loyalty: Unknown
Mandy Teefey
Relationship: Selena Gomez's mom
Loyalty: Team Taylor. Mandy posted an Instagram, writing, "@Taylorswift I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people!"