How Scooter Braun Is Connected to Each of the Celebrities Speaking Up in the Feud

In a matter of days, the music world erupted into drama as Taylor Swift accused entertainment executive Scooter Braun of being a bully after he acquired her music catalog from her old label Big Machine Records. Almost immediately, celebrities began taking sides in the feud, and soon enough, it felt like everyone in the music scene (and not in the music scene) was involved in the debacle.

Team Taylor has made themselves clear, but Braun isn't without his own supporters.

Let's take a look at all the people and connections involved on his side of the drama.

Justin Bieber

Relationship: Client

Loyalty: Team Scooter. Bieber posted an Instagram message that only fueled the drama, telling Taylor that she was "crossing a line" by calling Braun out in her public note.

Hailey Bieber

Relationship: Wife of Scooter's client, Justin Bieber.

Loyalty: Team Scooter. Bieber posted a message of support on her husband's Instagram, writing, "gentleman."

Ed Sheeran

Relationship: Collaborator of Justin Bieber's on the song "I Don't Care."

Loyalty: Unknown, but most likely Team Taylor. (He and Swift are also friends.) After fans called him out for staying silent on the drama, he replied to an Instagram comment, writing, "I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do."

Cara Delevingne

Relationship: Model peer of Hailey Bieber.

Loyalty: Team Taylor. She replied to Bieber's Instagram post, telling him, "you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this."

Ashley Benson

Relationship: Girlfriend of Cara Delevingne and a friend of Braun's wife, Yael Cohen Braun.

Loyalty: Unknown.

Tori Kelly

Relationship: Client

Loyalty: Unknown

Demi Lovato

Relationship: Client

Loyalty: Team Scooter. Shortly after the drama broke, she posted a series of Instagram stories calling Braun a "good man."

Todrick Hall

Relationship: Former client

Loyalty: Team Taylor. He tweeted that although he used to be managed by Braun, he "left" the exec a long time ago, and called Braun an "evil man."

Ariana Grande

Relationship: Client

Loyalty: Unknown — she posted but deleted a message of support to Swift on her Instagram Story, but did not acknowledge Swift's allegations of Braun being a bully.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Relationship: Client

Loyalty: Unknown

Katy Perry

Relationship: Tour partner of Carly Rae Jepsen's

Loyalty: Team Taylor. She signed and commented on a petition to “Make Taylor Swift re-release her 6 albums." She and Taylor recently resolved their years-long feud.

Kanye West

Relationship: Former client

Loyalty: Unknown, however he was referenced in Taylor's initial blog post about Scooter.

Kim Kardashian

Relationship: Wife of Kanye West

Loyalty: Unknown, however she was also named with her husband in Taylor's initial blog post about Scooter. Both Kanye and Kim have a long history of drama with Swift.

Kendall Jenner

Relationship: Sister of Kim Kardashian.

Loyalty: Team Scooter — at least, by association. She "liked" Yael Cohen Braun's Instagram post calling out Swift and defending Braun.

Yael Cohen Braun

Relationship: Wife of Scooter Braun

Loyalty: Team Scooter, for obvious reasons. In her Instagram post, she defended her husband and implied that Swift was the bully, writing, "The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers."

Rachel Zoe

Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun

Loyalty: Team Scooter. After fans wrote #WeStandWithTaylor on one of her Instagram posts, Zoe responded, "then unfollow me please."

Olivia Munn

Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun

Loyalty: Unknown

Sara Foster

Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun

Loyalty: Unknown

Katharine McPhee

Relationship: Stepmom of Sara Foster. She wed Foster's dad, David, just last week.

Loyalty: Team Scooter. She commented with a message of support on one of his Instagram posts.

Karlie Kloss

Relationship: Friend of Yael Cohen Braun

Loyalty: Unknown, however Yael and Scooter attended her and Josh Kushner's second wedding celebration last month.

Joshua Kushner

Relationship: Husband of Karlie Kloss

Loyalty: Unknown

Martha Hunt

Relationship: Former model peer of Karlie Kloss

Loyalty: Team Taylor. She tweeted to defend her friend, writing, "Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears."

Selena Gomez

Relationship: Ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber's, possible friend of Yael Cohen Braun.

Loyalty: Unknown

Mandy Teefey

Relationship: Selena Gomez's mom

Loyalty: Team Taylor. Mandy posted an Instagram, writing, "@Taylorswift I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people!"