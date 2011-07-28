Scoop Up Bob Mackie's Sketches

Courtesy of Bob Mackie
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 28, 2011 @ 4:45 pm

Costume designer Bob Mackie—famous for creating looks for Cher, Bette Midler, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Barbie—recently opened his archive of fashion illustrations for his fans to buy. The 46-image repertoire includes drawings of showgirls, flower girls, and elegant evening looks, and each one comes matted and framed. Small sketches are 14"x 17" and $69, while the larger 21" x 25" size is $179. Many of the pieces are still available (we checked!). Browse the collection now at BobMackieStore.com.

Plus, see the latest summer concert outfits by clicking through the gallery below.

