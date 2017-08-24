At This School, You Have to be a Size 0 or 2 to Wear Leggings 

Being a teenager is tough enough. But imagine going to a high school with a principal who tells girls they "look fat." Such seems to be the case at Stratford High School in South Carolina.

According to People, the school's principal Heather Taylor held a back-to-school assembly with students to fill them in on proper dress code. That happens. But, things took a bizarre and body-shaming turn when Taylor addressed wearing leggings as pants. Her remarks were caught in an audio recording that was shared with local news outlet WCBD.

"I'm going to tell you this now," Taylor said. "Unless you're a size zero or a two and you wear something like that, even though you're not fat, you look fat."

Stratford student Allison Veazey spoke to WCBD about the incident. "It was really hurtful," she said. "I felt like my size made me look disgusting towards someone in the clothes that I wear. I wear leggings outside of school; I wear leggings when I go to hang out with my friends. And to think someone thinks that I look like a stuffed sausage—that was kind of hurtful."

Hurtful and irresponsible, indeed.

