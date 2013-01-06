The Scheming Continues on Tonight's All-New Revenge

Courtesy ABC
Jennifer Davis
Jan 06, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

After a brief hiatus, summer in the Hamptons is heating back up! In tonight’s all-new episode of Revenge, the Porter clan finds themselves in a predicament when Declan (Connor Paolo) discovers something that may threaten the Stowaway’s future. Meanwhile, a worried Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) finds an ally in Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp) when she informs her that her former fiancé Daniel Grayson (InStyle Man of Style Josh Bowman) has unknowingly put himself in danger by taking over the family company, Grayson Global. Be sure to watch the scheming and, yes, revenge go down when the new episode, "Power,"airs tonight at 9/8c on ABC!

Plus, see Emily VanCamp's transformation!

MORE:

• Josh Bowman Pranks Emily VanCamp• Emily VanCamp’s Favorite LookRevenge Costume Designer Dish

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!