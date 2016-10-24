Scarlett Johansson Does French Chic at the Opening of Her New Popcorn Shop in Paris

Scarlett Johansson can now add the title of entrepreneur to her name after an unexpected, but completely adorable, business venture. The actress-turned-business owner just opened up a whimsical store called Yummy Pop in Paris, which sells different flavors of popcorn with a gourmet touch.

At Sunday's soft opening of the shop, the stunning 31-year-old was on hand to treat her eager customers, who were eager to try out the different popcorn varieties, including truffle, Parmesan, and sage flavorings, and even chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Avengers star was all smiles in a Parisian-inspired blue-and-white striped long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with a blue-and-white Yummy Pop apron. She finished off her look with a swipe of pink lipstick and styled her short blond hair with a sleek side part.

The mom-of-one's husband, journalist Romain Dauriac, was also present and adorably twinned with his wife in a short-sleeve black-and-white T-shirt.

Judging from the lines, it looks like Johansson's quirky shop could quickly become a must-see stop in the City of Light!