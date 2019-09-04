Scarlett Johansson May Be Woody Allen's Last Celebrity Supporter

Less than two months after Scarlett Johansson set the internet ablaze with her comments regarding representation in art, the actress is sharing yet another incredibly controversial opinion: she supports Woody Allen.

At this point in time, Johansson is, at least publicly, one of the few people in Allen’s corner. Though allegations against the director have swirled for decades, the dawn of the #MeToo era forced his collaborators to rethink their allegiance. Between longstanding childhood molestation claims from his daughter Dylan Farrow, his marriage to Soon-Yi Previn (the daughter of his longtime girlfriend Mia Farrow, 35 years his junior), and his alleged eight-year relationship with actress and model Babi Christian Engerlhardt beginning when she was 16 and he 41, Hollywood has overwhelmingly turned its back on the director. Actors like Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, and Timothée Chalamet have apologized for working with Allen, while Amazon Studios pulled out of their four-picture contract in mid-June 2018.

Johansson, who’s starred in three of Allen’s films (Match Point, Scoop, Vicky Cristina Barcelona), remains an unapologetic supporter. "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime," the Marriage Story star told The Hollywood Reporter. "I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

Image zoom Peter Kramer/Getty Images

But despite her love for one of #MeToo’s most-wanted, she’s an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement — you may recall how she called out James Franco in a speech she delivered at the Women’s March in 2018.

As for her infamous take on political correctness in art (“You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job”), Johansson would very much like to be excluded from the narrative. "There's other voices that have more to say on this subject that probably need a microphone," she said. "Yeah. I think I'm done speaking on that subject."

But the internet never forgets.