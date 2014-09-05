Scarlett Johansson Welcomes a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson! The actress and her French journalist fiancé Romain Dauriac have welcomed a baby girl, according to People.com. The parents have named their bundle of joy Rose Dorothy, which serves as a tribute to Johansson’s grandmother.

As for the couple, the pair have been engaged since summer of 2013, and the news of their impending nuptials went public when Johansson debuted her dazzling engagement ring on the red carpet in September. We couldn’t be happier for the new parents.

See Scarlett Johansson's best looks ever in our gallery.