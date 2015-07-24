Here's a Glimpse of Scarlett Johansson's New Red Pixie

She's keeping her new 'do under wraps, but it's there! This week, en route to a U2 concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Scarlett Johansson was spotted with a refreshed auburn hue peeking out from under her fedora hat. Considering that the star is currently filming Captain America: Civil War and has previously worked red strands in each of the previous Avengers flicks, it's safe to assume that she's reprising the look to play the role of Natasha Romanoff, better known as the Black Widow. One question: Does this mean a pixie cut is also part of her upcoming plot line? We'll know for sure once the film premieres next year, but until then, scroll down to take a peek at Johansson's new shade, which we hope will make its official debut soon!

Splash News

