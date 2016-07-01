Scarlett Johansson may have channeled her otherworldly superpowers as Black Widow in Captain America: Civil War, but the recently named highest-grossing actress proved to also be on top of her game IRL Thursday night in Chicago.

The star was the dame of the hour at the Gene Siskel Film Center's annual gala, this year dubbed Celebrate Scarlett, in honor of her talent and her nod as recipient of the Renaissance Award. For the glitzy affair, which helps raise funds for the institution's cultural programming (tickets began at a cool $500), the 31-year-old beauty turned to Oscar de la Renta for a celeste blue V-neck dress that truly made her look like a character plopped straight out of a fairy tale.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the actress was nothing but gracious as she accepted the trophy, taking a minute to reminisce on her Windy City memories. "I actually did work in Chicago when I was 11 years old and I made Home Alone 3, which I hope has been left out of the [tribute] video they will show tonight, as they recap my career so far," she said. "That said, I remember very much being a kid here—in the winter … just remember it being so brutally cold."