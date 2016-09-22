Scarlett Johansson Just Covered a New Order Song for Charity—Hear Her Take on the '80s Hit

If there's one thing we know about Scarlett Johansson, it's her super-recognizable sultry voice. From lending her vocal cords to The Jungle Book as Kaa the cunning snake, to covering a Jeff Buckley song for the He's Just Not That Into You soundtrack, it's clear that ScarJo's voice is gorgeous when she talks and when she sings.

Johansson and her very under-the-radar girl band, which includes Holly Miranda, Julia Haltigan, and Kendra Morris, covered New Order's 1986 song "Bizarre Love Triangle" for a charity compilation album titled The Time Is Now. According to People the album is "a 14-track album of reimagined 1980s hits created specifically for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research."

The album features modern artists and bands covering classic songs from the '80s, including singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc (whom you might know as the voice in Avicii's remix of his song "Wake Me Up"), who covers Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean." Joe Jonas's band DNCE also appears on the album singing a fun rendition of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do with It."

"The Time Is Now is a music-driven call to action in support of amfAR’s push to end HIV/AIDS in our lifetime," said amfAR producer Andy Boose.

Give ScarJo's cover song a listen above, and check out the entire album when it drops on Oct. 7.