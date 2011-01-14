Scarlett Johansson for Moët, Sofia Vergara's Dress Hunt and More!

1. Scarlett Johansson stars in the new campaign for champagne company Moët & Chandon. Pop those bottles! [HuffPo]

2. Sofia Vergara Tweeted that "nothing fits" in preparation for Sunday's Golden Globes. Persistence is power. [Twitter/SofiaVergara]

3. Miss Piggy will portray a fashion editor in next year's Muppet Movie. Who doesn't love that diva? [The Cut]

4. A win for sporty girls: ESPN anchor Erin Andrews is the new face of Reebok's ZigTech campaign. [People]

5. MAC will launch a Wonder Woman-themed cosmetics line. We always thought makeup had superpowers. [WWD]

6. Points for Tim: Project Runway's Tim Gunn joined Weight Watchers as a fashion consultant. [WW]