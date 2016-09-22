Watch Scarlett Johansson’s Fierce Character “Major” in the First Ghost in the Shell Teasers

The first Ghost in the Shell teasers have finally arrived, and Scarlett Johansson is a force to be reckoned with. DreamWorks and Paramount dropped five short, ominous clips on Wednesday that revealed the first look at Public Security Section 9—and Johansson’s character “Major” looks fierce.

In one clip, the mechanically-enhanced special-ops agent unplugs from her docking station. She’s asked, “What are you?” by a gold-browed subject in another teaser, and packs a gun in the final clip in which she encounters a group of men hooked up to wires. “This is just the beginning,” a voice warns.

The upcoming film is adapted from the Japanese comic book and animated series and follows members of a secret task force in a dystopian Japan as they fight cyber criminals. Johansson’s character is a member of the force, but a biotechnology experiment in her own right. The film is set to be released March 31, 2017.

Watch the first teasers above.