Scarlett Johansson Blinded the Audience at Comic-Con with Her Massive Engagement Ring

Over the weekend, Scarlett Johansson showed up at Comic-Con with some major news (spoiler: she'll play the lead role in Marvel's Black Widow), but chances are the audience was distracted by the massive diamond positioned on her left hand.

All eyes were fixated on her finger during the panel discussion, as she gripped the mic with both hands and offered an unfiltered view of the rock she received from Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. Mounted atop a black band appeared to be a colored diamond cut into an eccentric shape.

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

According to Page Six, the stone is a mix between a classic oval and pear shape to create an egg-like formation, and it's estimated to be worth over $400,000. Meanwhile, The Adventurine is reporting that the ring is the work of Taffin's James de Givenchy, Hubert de Givenchy's nephew.

In any case, it's anything but traditional, but, then again, so is ScarJo.

After two years of dating, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019. “Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” a source told People about the couple's chemistry. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Their upcoming nuptials will be Colin's first marriage and Scarlett's third. However, something tells us, this time around, she will finally her get happy ending.