This Is How We're Wearing Cutouts for Summer, Thanks to Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is having a pretty stellar week. The actress stunned at Sunday's Tony Awards in a suit with a thigh-high slit and looked like the chicest human disco ball at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new film Rough Night the following night.

Always one to get it right in the style department, Johansson's Tuesday appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was no exception. For her latest look, she put a clever spin on summer-perfect cutouts by opting for a mock-neck Proenza Schouler dress that fell just below the knee.

Instead of cutouts that blatantly bared skin, her design featured a layer of sheer, textured fabric. Its print was on point and she paired the piece with minimal accessories to allow it to play centerstage.

The dress is up for grabs now and will set you back a few coins ($1,350; saksfifthavenue.com). But looking as good as ScarJo is worth the splurge, right?

You can kick off the weekend with Johansson by catching Rough Night in theaters Friday.