Scarlett Johansson Was Involved in a Super-Scary Paparazzi Incident

While she's no stranger to high-risk car chases on the big screen as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson played it safe when she was confronted by paparazzi last night. NBC Los Angeles reports that the Avengers: Endgame star had a frightening run-in while she was riding in a car after an appearance. While she wasn't driving, she was riding with two other passengers when she felt that her car was being put in a dangerous situation.

The event occurred after Johansson appeared alongside her Avengers: Endgame co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth on Jimmy Kimmel Live! E! News adds that Capt. Steve Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division explained the scant details in a police report. According to official documents, Johansson "believed paparazzi were following her in dangerous fashion and was frightened."

Image zoom Randy Holmes/Getty Images

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson’s Giant Back Tattoo Is Probably in Honor of Her 3-Year-Old

Johansson is just the latest celebrity to experience the paparazzi's less-than-perfect skills on the road. George Clooney addressed photographers who were crowding him while he was out on a motorcycle ride back in 2007, just months after he was in an accident on his bike. A paparazzo actually drove into Lindsay Lohan's car in 2010. The most famous case may be the death of Princess Diana in 1997, when photographers were largely blamed for the princess's death in Paris.

"What is clear, at least at ground level, at the paparazzi level, is that there is a competition to get a shot, that is purchased by others, and that the intensity of this conduct is crossing the line into criminal behavior," William Hodgman of the L.A. District Attorney's office said at the time. "A crime is a crime and we are going to enforce the law."

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Coupled Up at the Emmys, and They Had a Moment

The LAPD report adds that no charges were filed and that Johansson and the other passengers waited for a period of time before heading home safely. E! notes that Johansson did, in fact, head to a Hollywood Police Department station to explain what happened, but no crime was actually reported.