Scandal Tonight: Olivia Pope Blows Her Cover in Escada

The jig is up! Well, sort of. Nothing is every that clear-cut on Scandal. The crack team of crisis managers at Pope & Associates is finally discovering the truth about Fitz’s rigged election campaign and realizing that their fearless leader, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has some serious skeletons in her closet (alongside her covetable wardrobe). On tonight's episode, you'll see Pope in a creamy Escada jacket, which has some significance, costume designer Lyn Paolo told us. “As things become more complicated and our insight into our characters evolve, we decided to play with dark and light in the costume, using a typical Olivia Pope white/light gray jacket but coupling it with a darker pair of pants and dark toned shoes and purse,” Paolo told InStyle.com. “As the intrigue continues we will continue to use color in the evolution of our characters.” How intriguing! Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC to see what happens when the truth is revealed about Olivia’s involvement in the election.

— Angela Salazar