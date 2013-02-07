Scandal Tonight: The Cat’s Out of the (Prada) Bag!

On tonight’s all-new episode of Scandal, flashbacks to the Cytron case will reveal more about Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Verna’s involvement in the cover-up of Lindsay Dwyer’s identity (a.k.a. Quinn Perkins). It will also reveal the more feminine wardrobe Olivia had, pre-Pope & Assoc. “This particular outfit is a perfect example of how we change Olivia into a different look in the past,” costume designer Lyn Paolo told InStyle.com. “It is subtle, but notice the dress (not pants), the dangling earrings (not her usual close to the ear look), her shoes have pointed toes and are more of a princess heel, and, as always in her flashback looks, [she carries] the Goyard tote, not her usual Prada bag.” Past or present, we love Pope’s tan Burberry coat paired with a plaid Ralph Lauren dress, and her very of-the-moment bangs, thanks to Michelle Obama’s recently debuted fringe. “We think that these small changes, along with her different hair style, help to tell the audience that we are in a different time and place,” Paolo said. Tune in to Scandal tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC to see what happens—and to see Olivia's full look!

— Angela Salazar