Scandal Returns Tonight: Here's What to Expect

ABC’s hit political drama Scandal returns tonight from its winter hiatus and we’ve got a sneak peak at what’s to come in the second half of the season. In a word: flashbacks! With the president’s life still hanging in the balance, Huck being investigated under the Patriot Act, and Mellie facing tough decisions about the future of her family, we’re soon going to learn more about what brought everyone to their present situations. Flashing back to the presidential race, the secrets of Fitz’s rigged election campaign are slowly going to be revealed. We’re hoping to see the softer side of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) in these early days, with a wardrobe to reflect her evolving relationship with Fitz and her changing role in Washington. "[Olivia] is a powerful woman in Washington, but she also writes her own rules,” Washington told InStyle.com at a recent HFPA luncheon. “This season we’re doing a lot of Escada, Ferragamo, and tons of Armani." We can’t wait to watch! Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC to see what happens in the past and the present.

Plus, get fashion scoop from the winter finale!

— Angela Salazar, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf