Scandal Returns Tonight! Find Out How Scott Foley's Character Has Influenced His Wardrobe

Next to President Fitzgerald Grant, the dapper Captain Jake Ballard is one we're always excited to see with every new episode of Scandal, and it seems like Scott Foley is taking style cues from his on-screen persona as evidenced by the polished suit he wore to season 3 premiere in New York City last night. While Foley won't be wearing his Navy uniform outside of the set, the clean lines and sleek finishes of his costumes are getting mirrored in his real-life wardrobe. "When we first started with Jake, he was wearing a lot of uniforms, and I had never worn anything that constricted before," he told InStyle.com. "I found myself wearing more and more fitted pieces, like this suit. It's much more tailored than what I was used to, so I like it." The feeling is mutual, and we can't wait to see how the Olivia-Jake-Fitzgerald love triangle plays out this season. Catch Scott in an all-new episode of Scandal, tonight at 10 PM EST on ABC!

