Scandal Costume Designer: "You Will See Olivia Like Never Before"

On tonight’s all-new episode of Scandal, expect to see a new wave in Olivia Pope’s (Kerry Washington) wardrobe. Mirroring the twisty plot—with Fitz realizing the truth behind his rigged presidential election campaign, and Olivia struggling to move on with her life—Pope’s attire takes a sudden, and decidedly more Dorothy Draper, turn. “You will see [Olivia] as you have never seen her before in the opening scenes of the show,” costume designer Lyn Paolo revealed to InStyle.com. “Our choice of the Max Mara suit, which is in a light green, is one that reflects the role Olivia is playing in this episode. The color and the silhouette are both out of character for Olivia but when you see the scene you will know why we made this choice.”

Be sure to clue into Pope’s accessories on tonight’s episode as well: they’ll hint that “time has passed and Olivia has in some ways moved on in her style evolution,” according to Paolo. “The main fashion note for this episode is the introduction of the new purse choices for Olivia as well as our continued use of opera length gloves to accent her coats,” Paolo said. Those new bags include the cream Prada satchel (shown above with a camel Max Mara coat and Dorothy Gaspar gloves), and the black Prada Saffiano Tote Pope wears with her pale green Max Mara suit. We’ll take one of each, please! Tune in to Scandal tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC to see more of Olivia’s style transformation.

Plus, see Kerry Washington's transformation!

MORE:• Olivia Pope’s Red Carpet Worthy Dress• The Cat's Out of the Prada Bag on Scandal• See Kerry Washington's Best Style Moments

— Angela Salazar