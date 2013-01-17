Scandal Airs Tonight: See Olivia Pope’s Versatile Work Wardrobe

On tonight’s all-new episode of Scandal, flashbacks to Fitz’s presidential campaign will reveal more about his rigged election—and about Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington). Costume designer Lyn Paolo told InStyle.com exclusively that Pope’s campaign wardrobe favors both function and fashion. “On the campaign trail we work to keep Olivia Pope very casual,” Paolo said. “This is before she has set up Pope and Associates and she is a different person, working out of a suitcase, moving from town to town and slightly less put together.” But don’t think that the Pope of the past took business casual too seriously. She still managed to wear designer duds in an approachable way. Case in point: the grey Escada jacket pictured above, layered over a Ralph Lauren sweater in the same hue. “This look is worn with jeans and boots, and again we wanted to show a different Olivia, someone working 18 hours a day and having to make do with a few items of clothing as she organizes a campaign that could take her to several states in one day,” Paolo said. With versatile wardrobe staples like that, it’s no wonder Olivia Pope always manages to sway us. Tune in tonight at 10/9 c on ABC to see what goes down on the campaign trail.

Plus, see Kerry Washington's best looks ever!

MORE:• Olivia Pope’s Red Carpet Worthy Dress• Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Globes Gown• More Scandal Fashion Details!

— Angela Salazar