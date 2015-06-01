The Savvy New Way to Wear Your Flash Tattoos

This story originally appeared on POPSUGAR. For more stories like this, visit popsugar.com.

Flash Tattoos were the breakout beauty trend of festival season, with everyone from you and your friends to Beyoncé rocking these eye-catching pieces of metallic body art.

But unlike fringe vests and flower crowns, Flash Tattoos aren't just a passing festival fad. We've started wearing ours year-round as the perfect way to dress up our nails with popping nail art. Keep reading to see how they can, um, flash up your basic manicure. Read the rest of the story here.

