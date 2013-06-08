Save the Planet by Shopping These Products Benefitting World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day is today, and luckily, you don't have to be Captain Planet to save the Earth! In honor of the event, La Mer is releasing a special-edition version of their cult favorite Creme de La Mer in an oversized 3.4 oz. jar ($425; cremedelamer.com), and the brand will donate a lump sum of the proceeds to marine-advocacy organization Oceana. Chantecaille is also jumping onboard the preservation cause with the Protect Our Oceans eye shadow palette set ($120 for two; chantecaille.com), which includes the famed Sharks and Coral Reefs shadow and blush quads. Five percent of the sales will go toward the Bloom Association and the Marine Conservation Institute to help preserve coral life and stop unregulated shark finning. But you don't have to spend big to make a difference! At the budget-friendly end of the spectrum, 10% of proceeds from the H20+ Restore Our Water Planet shower gel ($10; h20plus.com) benefit EarthEcho International, and if you spend over $50 on the site today, you'll receive a free water bottle. Here's to a better world today, tomorrow, and forever!

