7 Things to Know About Holidays Star Savannah Kennick

Savannah Kennick is only 17 years old, but she’s already making a name for herself. Last week, the model-turned-actress premiered her first-ever movie, Holidays, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. An anthology made up of eight short stories, the horror film adds dark twists to many of the most celebrated days of the year. Kennick stars in the Valentine’s Day segment opposite Madeleine Coghlan—but there’s no love between the two on-camera.

“Our segment is about a really messed up love story,” Kennick told InStyle when she stopped by our New York City offices the day after the premiere. “I play a mean girl who’s the captain of the swim team, and she’s totally flirting with the swim coach—but Maddie’s character has a crush on him, too.” And Coghlan’s character is determined to get revenge. “We’re total enemies in the film,” said Kennick, adding the teaser that “Maddie actually didn’t have any lines—she’s dead-mute the entire time.”

Despite Coghlan’s silence when the cameras were rolling, the two stars bonded on set. In fact, Coghlan is the only one that Kennick really got to know during production. “I have a bunch of co-stars that I haven’t even met yet,” she said. “But there are a lot of really strong female characters in the film, and they’re all anti-heroines, which is really cool.” Scroll down for 7 things to know about Kennick, from her beauty must-have to her dream co-stars.

1. Her wardrobe is made up of two distinct—and very different—styles.

“I’m either total gypsy boho mom or New York City all-black,” said Kennick. “I love Gigi Hadid’s style—I think she’s amazing. But at the same time, I love Rooney Mara and the way that she’s so simple but chic.”

2. She’s not afraid to try the latest trend.

“The turnover rate in my closet is pretty quick—it happens almost every other week,” said Kennick. “Right now, I’m getting into a good fringe moment, so I bought four fringe jackets. I’m really into lace slip dresses, too—but they’re not really something you can wear out to dinner with your parents because they’re a little mature. And I’m really into neckties at the moment.”

3. She’s aiming high when it comes to choosing her dream co-stars.

“Cate Blanchett is my dream co-star,” said Kennick. “I would bawl if I got to work with her. Kate Winslet is another one of my role models, and I actually met her a few months ago. It was crazy—I think I started telling her about herself and what she’s done in movies. I just was babbling.”

PINCH ME I AM DREAMING @sagaftra thank you for this! #KateWinslet #ILoveActresses #DontGiveUp #SteveJobsMovie #Titanic #TheReader #3of365 #MyYear A photo posted by Savannah Kennick (@savannahkennick) on Jan 3, 2016 at 1:13pm PST

4. Her beauty regimen relies on one key ingredient.

“I use coconut oil on my eyelashes, because it helps moisturize them,” said Kennick. “I live in waterproof mascara, which dries them out. Coconut oil is the ultimate problem solver. I use it all the time—hair, eyelashes, skin. My friend texted me the other night to hang out, and I was like, ‘I can’t, I already slathered my body in coconut oil.’”

5. She takes her social strategy seriously.

“My color theme right now is blue,” said Kennick. “All of my friends point out that I won’t post a picture if it’s not going to coordinate with my theme. But now it’s becoming a problem, because I wore pink to the Holidays premiere, and I didn’t know how to filter it so it would show off the outfit, but also fit my theme. So the struggle is real.”

some crazy stuff has happened over the past few days...seeing my face the size of my car on a movie screen was one of them Styling by @stylelvr Hair and Makeup by @ronniepeter #HolidaysAnthology #TribecaFilmFestival #Actress #Film #Indie A photo posted by Savannah Kennick (@savannahkennick) on Apr 16, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

6. Her fitness routine is intense.

“I work with a trainer and I do a lot of boxing,” said Kennick. “I just started doing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which is really fun. I was on the phone with my boyfriend and I said, ‘You’re never going to believe what I learned today—I learned how to paralyze somebody if they grab me from behind.’ Needless to say, I think he’s scared to touch me now.”

7. She loves a specialty snack.

“Fonuts in L.A. is my absolute favorite,” said Kennick. “They have vegan, gluten-free donuts that taste like regular donuts, and it’s amazing. I can’t stop eating them.”