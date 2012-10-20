Dinner Recipe: Hearty Sausage Stuffing with Caramelized Leeks and Sage

With ultra-rich foie gras and sausage, as well as fabulously savory caramelized leeks and sage, this decadent stuffing by Tom Colicchio of N.Y.C.'s Craft, the revered hospitality group with six restaurants nationwide, takes the chef's grandmother's classic recipe to the heights of scrumptiousness. His secret weapon: the semolina, raisin, and fennel loaf from Amy's Bread in New York. Look for an equally tricked-out variety at your local bakery. Read on for the recipe.

Stuffing with Caramelized Leeks and Sage

Serves: 8–10

Ingredients:

2 packages (approx. 12 oz total) breakfast sausages

1 cup finely chopped fennel bulb

½ cup finely chopped carrots

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ cup finely chopped leeks, white part only

½ cup finely chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

¾ lb foie gras, diced (optional)

1 cup golden raisins, soaked in hot water for at least 10 minutes and drained

2 lb French bread, cubed and placed on tray and left out overnight

10 sprigs fresh thyme, stalks removed

10 sage leaves, torn

1 tbsp toasted fennel seeds Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

2–3 cups chicken stock

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Cook sausage in a large sauté pan over medium heat until browned. Remove with slotted spoon, leaving the fat in the pan. Cut into ¾-inch pieces and set aside.

3. Put pan back on medium heat. Add fennel, carrots, celery, leeks, onion, and garlic. Sauté for 10 minutes.

4. In a large mixing bowl, place the sausage, sautéed vegetables, foie gras (if using), raisins, bread cubes, thyme, sage, fennel seeds, salt, and pepper. Thoroughly mix in eggs. Add chicken stock until mixture is moist.

5. Place in a large baking dish, cover with foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Then uncover and bake until browned, about 10 minutes.

